Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
Will Jack Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Canucks this season in one game (six shots).
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated five goals and 16 assists.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|16:17
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|22:16
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
