The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, take the ice Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:44 per game on the ice, is -5.

Hughes has a goal in 11 games this season out of 32 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 22 of 32 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 32 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +46.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 3 45 Points 8 15 Goals 4 30 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.