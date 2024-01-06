The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Quinn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn stats and insights

  • Quinn has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Quinn has no points on the power play.
  • Quinn averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

