Will Jack Quinn Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Quinn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Quinn stats and insights
- Quinn has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- Quinn has no points on the power play.
- Quinn averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
