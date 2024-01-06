The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Quinn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330

Quinn stats and insights

Quinn has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Quinn has no points on the power play.

Quinn averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

