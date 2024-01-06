The Buffalo Sabres, including Jack Quinn, take the ice Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Quinn's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Quinn vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Quinn Season Stats Insights

Quinn has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Quinn has a goal in four of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of seven games this season, Quinn has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Quinn has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Quinn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Quinn has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Quinn Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 7 Games 3 5 Points 1 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

