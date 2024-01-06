Will Jake McCabe light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, McCabe scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

McCabe averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:58 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:10 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:41 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:02 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

