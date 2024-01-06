On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jan Rutta going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 33 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Rutta has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 2-1
1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

