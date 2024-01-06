Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 6?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pageau stats and insights
- In three of 38 games this season, Pageau has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Pageau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Pageau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pageau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|15:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.