The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

  • In three of 38 games this season, Pageau has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Pageau has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Pageau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 5-1
1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 4 2 2 15:43 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:29 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

