Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jeff Skinner going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Skinner stats and insights
- In 14 of 36 games this season, Skinner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in two games (13 shots).
- Skinner has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|4
|1
|3
|15:57
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.