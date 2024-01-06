On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jeff Skinner going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Skinner stats and insights

In 14 of 36 games this season, Skinner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in two games (13 shots).

Skinner has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 4 1 3 15:57 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:07 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.