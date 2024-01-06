On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jeff Skinner going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

  • In 14 of 36 games this season, Skinner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in two games (13 shots).
  • Skinner has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canadiens 4 1 3 15:57 Away W 6-1
12/31/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:07 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

