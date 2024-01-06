Jeff Skinner will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skinner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jeff Skinner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In 14 of 36 games this year Skinner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in 20 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points eight times.

Skinner has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 36 Games 5 31 Points 5 16 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

