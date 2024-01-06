Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
When the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesper Bratt score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has scored two goals versus the Canucks this season in one game (five shots).
- Bratt has picked up six goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Bratt averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|4
|1
|3
|16:44
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|14:46
|Away
|W 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
