When the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesper Bratt score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

  • Bratt has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Canucks this season in one game (five shots).
  • Bratt has picked up six goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Bratt averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-2
1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 17:32 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:08 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 4 1 3 16:44 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:14 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

