The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bratt's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Bratt has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

In Bratt's 37 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 24 of 37 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 37 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Bratt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +46 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 37 Games 3 43 Points 4 14 Goals 3 29 Assists 1

