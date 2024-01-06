When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340

Peterka stats and insights

In 12 of 39 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted seven of them.

On the power play, Peterka has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Peterka averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.2%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:28 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

