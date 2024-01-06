John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to bet on Peterka's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 39 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Peterka goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Peterka has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Peterka Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 39 Games 5 25 Points 1 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.