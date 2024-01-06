Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Tavares a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- Tavares has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Tavares has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- Tavares averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|20:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
