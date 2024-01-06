John Tavares Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sharks - January 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a wager on Tavares interest you? Our stats and information can help.
John Tavares vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Tavares Season Stats Insights
- Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:34 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Tavares has a goal in 12 of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 24 of 36 games this season, Tavares has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Tavares has an assist in 15 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Tavares Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-78).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|36
|Games
|2
|33
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|1
