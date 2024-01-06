The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a wager on Tavares interest you? Our stats and information can help.

John Tavares vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:34 per game on the ice, is +2.

Tavares has a goal in 12 of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 24 of 36 games this season, Tavares has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in 15 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Tavares Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-78).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 2 33 Points 1 12 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

