The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Huberdeau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

  • Huberdeau has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Huberdeau averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:16 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

