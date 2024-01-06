Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
Should you wager on Jordan Greenway to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- Greenway has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Greenway has no points on the power play.
- Greenway's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Greenway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:30
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
