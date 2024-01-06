Should you wager on Jordan Greenway to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

Greenway's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:58 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.