On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Julien Gauthier going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Gauthier has zero points on the power play.

Gauthier averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 9:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 5-4 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

