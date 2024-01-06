Can we count on Justin Bailey finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bailey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 2-1
1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 9:18 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:37 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:23 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.