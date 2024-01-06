Can we expect Kevin Bahl lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 37 games this season.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Bahl has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:06 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

