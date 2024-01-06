On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kevin Labanc going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Labanc averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:38 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

