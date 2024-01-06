On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kevin Labanc going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Labanc averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:38 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.