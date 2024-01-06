The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, square off versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 125-121 win over the Spurs, Middleton had 12 points and five assists.

Let's break down Middleton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.4 18.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.5 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.9 PRA -- 23.7 28.1 PR -- 18.8 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Rockets

Middleton has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.3 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.9 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Rockets give up 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.8 assists per game.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 29 20 3 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.