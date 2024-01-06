Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Palmieri in the Islanders-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in nine games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has a point in 17 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 38 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Palmieri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 2 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

