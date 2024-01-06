For bracketology analysis on La Salle and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on La Salle's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How La Salle ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 198

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle's best wins

When La Salle defeated the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 146 in the RPI, on November 7 by a score of 67-61, it was its signature win of the year so far. Jhamir Brickus posted a team-leading 18 points with five rebounds and two assists in the game against Drexel.

Next best wins

93-92 over Pennsylvania (No. 182/RPI) on December 2

79-74 at home over Northeastern (No. 217/RPI) on November 11

81-76 on the road over Fordham (No. 227/RPI) on January 6

69-57 at home over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on November 14

67-51 on the road over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), La Salle is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

The Explorers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, La Salle has been given the 288th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Looking at the Explorers' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

La Salle has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

La Salle's next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. La Salle Explorers

UMass Minutemen vs. La Salle Explorers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBC Sports

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming La Salle games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.