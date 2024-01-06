Can we count on Le Moyne to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Le Moyne's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Le Moyne ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-0 NR NR 294

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Le Moyne's best wins

Le Moyne registered its best win of the season on November 21, when it defeated the CSU Northridge Matadors, who rank No. 163 in the RPI rankings, 80-70. The leading scorer against CSU Northridge was Luke Sutherland, who recorded 24 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

74-63 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 320/RPI) on January 6

80-54 at home over Dartmouth (No. 343/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Le Moyne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

Based on the RPI, Le Moyne has five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Le Moyne has been given the 326th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Dolphins' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records above .500.

Le Moyne has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Le Moyne's next game

Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Merrimack Warriors

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Merrimack Warriors Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Le Moyne games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.