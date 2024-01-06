Saturday's contest between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) at Reitz Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Lehigh securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Loyola (MD) is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 140.5 total.

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 73, Loyola (MD) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD)

Pick ATS: Loyola (MD) (+2.5)



Loyola (MD) (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Lehigh's record against the spread so far this season is 6-3-0, and Loyola (MD)'s is 5-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mountain Hawks are 3-6-0 and the Greyhounds are 7-5-0. The teams put up 138.9 points per game combined, 1.6 less than this matchup's over/under.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks average 73.3 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

Lehigh is 170th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.4 its opponents average.

Lehigh connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 31.2% rate (279th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Mountain Hawks rank 280th in college basketball by averaging 90.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 197th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Lehigh forces 13.3 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (233rd in college basketball action).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds put up 65.6 points per game (338th in college basketball) while giving up 75.0 per contest (276th in college basketball). They have a -132 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The 35.6 rebounds per game Loyola (MD) accumulates rank 224th in the nation. Their opponents grab 36.2.

Loyola (MD) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Loyola (MD) loses the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 13.9 (324th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.2.

