The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League play versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Lehigh Stats Insights

This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have knocked down.

Lehigh has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are the 170th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 224th.

The 73.3 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are the same as the Greyhounds allow.

Lehigh has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

The Greyhounds have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.

Loyola (MD) has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

The Greyhounds are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 308th.

The Greyhounds' 65.6 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks give up.

When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 1-5.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lehigh has performed better in home games this year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Mountain Hawks are giving up 61.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 80.0.

Lehigh is sinking 7.5 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 27.5% when playing at home and 33.5% on the road.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (64.7).

At home, the Greyhounds concede 69.0 points per game. Away, they allow 78.7.

Loyola (MD) knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ Boston College L 85-69 Silvio O. Conte Forum 12/30/2023 @ Marist W 65-58 McCann Arena 1/3/2024 @ American L 75-66 Bender Arena 1/6/2024 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena 1/10/2024 Bucknell - Stabler Arena 1/13/2024 Holy Cross - Stabler Arena

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule