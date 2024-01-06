How to Watch Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League play versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.
Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Lehigh Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have knocked down.
- Lehigh has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 170th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 224th.
- The 73.3 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are the same as the Greyhounds allow.
- Lehigh has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- The Greyhounds have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.
- Loyola (MD) has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
- The Greyhounds are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 308th.
- The Greyhounds' 65.6 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks give up.
- When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 1-5.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lehigh has performed better in home games this year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Mountain Hawks are giving up 61.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 80.0.
- Lehigh is sinking 7.5 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 27.5% when playing at home and 33.5% on the road.
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (64.7).
- At home, the Greyhounds concede 69.0 points per game. Away, they allow 78.7.
- Loyola (MD) knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (32.0%).
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 85-69
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/30/2023
|@ Marist
|W 65-58
|McCann Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ American
|L 75-66
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/10/2024
|Bucknell
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/13/2024
|Holy Cross
|-
|Stabler Arena
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 91-57
|Reitz Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 97-56
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Colgate
|L 78-55
|Cotterell Court
|1/6/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|1/13/2024
|Boston University
|-
|Reitz Arena
