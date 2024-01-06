The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League play versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have knocked down.
  • Lehigh has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 170th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 224th.
  • The 73.3 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are the same as the Greyhounds allow.
  • Lehigh has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • The Greyhounds have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.
  • Loyola (MD) has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
  • The Greyhounds are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 308th.
  • The Greyhounds' 65.6 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks give up.
  • When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 1-5.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Lehigh has performed better in home games this year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Mountain Hawks are giving up 61.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 80.0.
  • Lehigh is sinking 7.5 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 27.5% when playing at home and 33.5% on the road.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (64.7).
  • At home, the Greyhounds concede 69.0 points per game. Away, they allow 78.7.
  • Loyola (MD) knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (32.0%).

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Boston College L 85-69 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/30/2023 @ Marist W 65-58 McCann Arena
1/3/2024 @ American L 75-66 Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
1/10/2024 Bucknell - Stabler Arena
1/13/2024 Holy Cross - Stabler Arena

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 91-57 Reitz Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 97-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/3/2024 @ Colgate L 78-55 Cotterell Court
1/6/2024 Lehigh - Reitz Arena
1/10/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena
1/13/2024 Boston University - Reitz Arena

