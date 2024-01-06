Saturday's Patriot League schedule will see the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lehigh Moneyline Loyola (MD) Moneyline

Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends

Lehigh has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Mountain Hawks' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Loyola (MD) has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven Greyhounds games this year have gone over the point total.

