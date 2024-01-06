The Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Draisaitl's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 21:06 on the ice per game.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 16 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Draisaitl has a point in 24 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in 16 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Draisaitl hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 35 Games 2 42 Points 4 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 2

