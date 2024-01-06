If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Long Beach State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 3-1 NR NR 135

Long Beach State's best wins

Long Beach State's signature win this season came in a 94-86 victory on November 17 over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in the RPI. Marcus Tsohonis was the top scorer in the signature win over Michigan, recording 35 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

84-79 on the road over USC (No. 96/RPI) on December 10

81-71 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on December 28

80-76 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 21

77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on November 11

83-75 at home over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on January 6

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Long Beach State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Long Beach State has been handed the 263rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as LBSU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. Long Beach State Beach

UCSD Tritons vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

