Saturday's game between the Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) and UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) matching up at Walter Pyramid has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Long Beach State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 77, UC Riverside 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-6.6)

Long Beach State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Long Beach State has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. Both the Beach and the Highlanders are 8-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Long Beach State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 contests. UC Riverside has gone 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach's +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per outing (310th in college basketball).

Long Beach State is 56th in the country at 40.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 36.4 its opponents average.

Long Beach State connects on 4.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.2 (340th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

The Beach put up 93.0 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball), while giving up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

Long Beach State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Beach commit 14.1 per game (331st in college basketball) and force 15.0 (27th in college basketball action).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -50 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (297th in college basketball), and allow 72.5 per outing (218th in college basketball).

The 36.4 rebounds per game UC Riverside accumulates rank 186th in the country, 1.1 more than the 35.3 its opponents grab.

UC Riverside knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

UC Riverside has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.6 per game (10th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

