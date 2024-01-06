The UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

This season, the Beach have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.

In games Long Beach State shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Beach are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 185th.

The 80.6 points per game the Beach put up are 8.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (72.5).

Long Beach State has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have given up to their opponents (43.2%).

UC Riverside has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 121st.

The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Beach allow.

UC Riverside has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison

Long Beach State averages 86.5 points per game in home games, compared to 81.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

The Beach are allowing 75.3 points per game this year at home, which is 3.0 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (78.3).

At home, Long Beach State is averaging 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (5.0) than in away games (5.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (21.5%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

UC Riverside averages 78.0 points per game at home, and 59.7 on the road.

The Highlanders are allowing fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (75.6).

At home, UC Riverside makes 7.4 triples per game, 1.6 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 81-71 Titan Gym 12/30/2023 CSU Northridge L 84-68 Walter Pyramid 1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly W 89-82 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/6/2024 UC Riverside - Walter Pyramid 1/11/2024 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena 1/13/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule