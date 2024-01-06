How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- This season, the Beach have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Long Beach State shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Beach are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 185th.
- The 80.6 points per game the Beach put up are 8.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (72.5).
- Long Beach State has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have given up to their opponents (43.2%).
- UC Riverside has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 121st.
- The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Beach allow.
- UC Riverside has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison
- Long Beach State averages 86.5 points per game in home games, compared to 81.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- The Beach are allowing 75.3 points per game this year at home, which is 3.0 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (78.3).
- At home, Long Beach State is averaging 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (5.0) than in away games (5.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (21.5%) compared to on the road (31.8%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison
- UC Riverside averages 78.0 points per game at home, and 59.7 on the road.
- The Highlanders are allowing fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (75.6).
- At home, UC Riverside makes 7.4 triples per game, 1.6 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|W 81-71
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 84-68
|Walter Pyramid
|1/4/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|W 89-82
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|UC Riverside
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/11/2024
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|UCSB
|W 79-77
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UC Davis
|L 83-63
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/11/2024
|Cal Poly
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
