The UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Beach have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Long Beach State shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Beach are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 185th.
  • The 80.6 points per game the Beach put up are 8.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (72.5).
  • Long Beach State has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Beach have given up to their opponents (43.2%).
  • UC Riverside has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 121st.
  • The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Beach allow.
  • UC Riverside has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison

  • Long Beach State averages 86.5 points per game in home games, compared to 81.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
  • The Beach are allowing 75.3 points per game this year at home, which is 3.0 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (78.3).
  • At home, Long Beach State is averaging 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (5.0) than in away games (5.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (21.5%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Riverside averages 78.0 points per game at home, and 59.7 on the road.
  • The Highlanders are allowing fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (75.6).
  • At home, UC Riverside makes 7.4 triples per game, 1.6 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 81-71 Titan Gym
12/30/2023 CSU Northridge L 84-68 Walter Pyramid
1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly W 89-82 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/6/2024 UC Riverside - Walter Pyramid
1/11/2024 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
1/13/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine L 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 UCSB W 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UC Davis L 83-63 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
1/11/2024 Cal Poly - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/14/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

