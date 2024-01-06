The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Walter Pyramid. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 58th 80.9 Points Scored 69.2 300th 303rd 76.6 Points Allowed 71.3 193rd 115th 38.1 Rebounds 37.2 158th 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 314th 5.8 3pt Made 8.4 100th 97th 15.1 Assists 14.4 128th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 8.9 10th

