Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Walter Pyramid. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Long Beach State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Long Beach State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|58th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|300th
|303rd
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|193rd
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|158th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|81st
|314th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.4
|128th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|8.9
|10th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.