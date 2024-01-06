2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Marymount March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Loyola Marymount ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-9
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|260
Loyola Marymount's best wins
On December 9, Loyola Marymount captured its best win of the season, a 78-75 victory over the UNLV Rebels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against UNLV was Dominick Harris, who posted 28 points with five rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 88-66 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 14
- 67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on November 25
- 61-60 over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on November 21
- 90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 339/RPI) on November 29
- 76-56 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 18
Loyola Marymount's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, the Lions have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Loyola Marymount has been given the 127th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Looking at the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Marymount's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Loyola Marymount's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
