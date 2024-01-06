When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 0-2 NR NR 260

Loyola Marymount's best wins

On December 9, Loyola Marymount captured its best win of the season, a 78-75 victory over the UNLV Rebels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against UNLV was Dominick Harris, who posted 28 points with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

88-66 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 14

67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on November 25

61-60 over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on November 21

90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 339/RPI) on November 29

76-56 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 18

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Lions have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Loyola Marymount has been given the 127th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Marymount's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

