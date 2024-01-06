Saturday's contest between the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) and Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) squaring off at Gersten Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gaels, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 70, Loyola Marymount 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.2)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.2

Loyola Marymount has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Mary's (CA) is 6-7-0. The Lions are 6-8-0 and the Gaels are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Loyola Marymount is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Loyola Marymount wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is grabbing 36.7 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Loyola Marymount makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (5.3).

The Lions rank 155th in college basketball by averaging 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 201st in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Loyola Marymount has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.0 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, and are giving up 59.3 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

The 41.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) accumulates rank 21st in college basketball, 12.5 more than the 29.0 its opponents grab.

Saint Mary's (CA) connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 29.9% from deep (319th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.3%.

Saint Mary's (CA) has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (138th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (248th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.