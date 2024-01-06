The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Justice Hill: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 176th 75.3 Points Scored 70.6 280th 122nd 68.8 Points Allowed 59.4 7th 162nd 37.1 Rebounds 42.5 17th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 13.7 7th 63rd 9.0 3pt Made 6.5 268th 264th 12.3 Assists 14.4 128th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 10.9 108th

