The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Marymount Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
176th 75.3 Points Scored 70.6 280th
122nd 68.8 Points Allowed 59.4 7th
162nd 37.1 Rebounds 42.5 17th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 13.7 7th
63rd 9.0 3pt Made 6.5 268th
264th 12.3 Assists 14.4 128th
153rd 11.5 Turnovers 10.9 108th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.