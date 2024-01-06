Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|176th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|70.6
|280th
|122nd
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|59.4
|7th
|162nd
|37.1
|Rebounds
|42.5
|17th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|13.7
|7th
|63rd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.4
|128th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
