Saturday's game features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) facing off at Reitz Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for Lehigh according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Reitz Arena

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 73, Loyola (MD) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Lehigh (-2.0)

Lehigh (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Loyola (MD) has gone 5-7-0 against the spread, while Lehigh's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Greyhounds have a 7-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mountain Hawks have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds are being outscored by 9.4 points per game with a -132 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (337th in college basketball) and allow 75.0 per contest (275th in college basketball).

Loyola (MD) pulls down 35.6 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Loyola (MD) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Greyhounds' 84.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 340th in college basketball, and the 96.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 315th in college basketball.

Loyola (MD) has committed 3.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (324th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.2 (316th in college basketball).

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks score 73.3 points per game (220th in college basketball) and concede 73.7 (249th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

Lehigh ranks 169th in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.4 its opponents average.

Lehigh makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Lehigh and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mountain Hawks commit 12.3 per game (231st in college basketball) and force 13.3 (84th in college basketball).

