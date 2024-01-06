The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

This season, the Greyhounds have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.

In games Loyola (MD) shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.

The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Greyhounds sit at 224th.

The Greyhounds record 65.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks allow.

Loyola (MD) is 2-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Greyhounds have averaged.

This season, Lehigh has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 268th.

The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 73.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Greyhounds give up.

Lehigh has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

Loyola (MD) averages 71.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Greyhounds have played better in home games this season, allowing 69.0 points per game, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Loyola (MD) has performed worse at home this year, draining 7.5 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.0% clip in away games.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lehigh averages 79.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.4.

At home, the Mountain Hawks allow 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.0.

At home, Lehigh drains 7.5 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 91-57 Reitz Arena 12/29/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 97-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 1/3/2024 @ Colgate L 78-55 Cotterell Court 1/6/2024 Lehigh - Reitz Arena 1/10/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena 1/13/2024 Boston University - Reitz Arena

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule