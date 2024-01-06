How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.
Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- This season, the Greyhounds have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
- In games Loyola (MD) shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Greyhounds sit at 224th.
- The Greyhounds record 65.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- Loyola (MD) is 2-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Greyhounds have averaged.
- This season, Lehigh has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 268th.
- The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 73.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Greyhounds give up.
- Lehigh has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison
- Loyola (MD) averages 71.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Greyhounds have played better in home games this season, allowing 69.0 points per game, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Loyola (MD) has performed worse at home this year, draining 7.5 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.0% clip in away games.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lehigh averages 79.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.4.
- At home, the Mountain Hawks allow 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.0.
- At home, Lehigh drains 7.5 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than on the road (33.5%).
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 91-57
|Reitz Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 97-56
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Colgate
|L 78-55
|Cotterell Court
|1/6/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|1/13/2024
|Boston University
|-
|Reitz Arena
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 85-69
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/30/2023
|@ Marist
|W 65-58
|McCann Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ American
|L 75-66
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/10/2024
|Bucknell
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/13/2024
|Holy Cross
|-
|Stabler Arena
