The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • This season, the Greyhounds have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Loyola (MD) shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Greyhounds sit at 224th.
  • The Greyhounds record 65.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • Loyola (MD) is 2-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Greyhounds have averaged.
  • This season, Lehigh has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 268th.
  • The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 73.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Greyhounds give up.
  • Lehigh has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

  • Loyola (MD) averages 71.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Greyhounds have played better in home games this season, allowing 69.0 points per game, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Loyola (MD) has performed worse at home this year, draining 7.5 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.0% clip in away games.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lehigh averages 79.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.4.
  • At home, the Mountain Hawks allow 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.0.
  • At home, Lehigh drains 7.5 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 91-57 Reitz Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 97-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/3/2024 @ Colgate L 78-55 Cotterell Court
1/6/2024 Lehigh - Reitz Arena
1/10/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena
1/13/2024 Boston University - Reitz Arena

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Boston College L 85-69 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/30/2023 @ Marist W 65-58 McCann Arena
1/3/2024 @ American L 75-66 Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
1/10/2024 Bucknell - Stabler Arena
1/13/2024 Holy Cross - Stabler Arena

