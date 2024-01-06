Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot League slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|321st
|67.3
|Points Scored
|74.9
|187th
|235th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|278th
|223rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|279th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|132nd
|14.3
|Assists
|13.6
|172nd
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|227th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.