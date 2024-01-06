Saturday's Patriot League slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) at 5:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 321st 67.3 Points Scored 74.9 187th 235th 72.9 Points Allowed 75.1 278th 223rd 35.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th 279th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 7.4 195th 132nd 14.3 Assists 13.6 172nd 319th 13.8 Turnovers 12.3 227th

