Saturday's Patriot League slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) at 5:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Information

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
321st 67.3 Points Scored 74.9 187th
235th 72.9 Points Allowed 75.1 278th
223rd 35.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th
279th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th
164th 7.7 3pt Made 7.4 195th
132nd 14.3 Assists 13.6 172nd
319th 13.8 Turnovers 12.3 227th

