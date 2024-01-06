For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Luke Hughes a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Hughes has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:52 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:26 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:21 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:29 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.