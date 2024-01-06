Luke Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Luke Hughes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Hughes has averaged 20:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Hughes has a goal in seven games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 37 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+46) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 37 Games 1 22 Points 1 7 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

