When the Calgary Flames play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

Weegar has scored in eight of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Weegar has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 2 0 2 22:33 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:42 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:01 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

