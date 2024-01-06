Malik Beasley could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

In a 125-121 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Beasley produced 10 points.

Below, we break down Beasley's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA -- 17.3 15.1 PR -- 16 14 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.6 per contest.

He's put up 6.3 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beasley's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, conceding 109.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, allowing 23.8 per contest.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 23 13 1 0 3 0 0 3/15/2023 32 16 3 0 4 0 1 1/5/2023 20 19 0 0 5 0 1 10/26/2022 30 14 4 1 2 1 4 10/24/2022 20 12 0 0 2 1 2

