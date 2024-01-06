The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-27-3) -- who've lost 10 in a row -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Additional Info

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (125 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Nylander 36 19 32 51 22 37 37.5% Auston Matthews 35 30 15 45 21 36 51.7% Mitchell Marner 36 14 24 38 25 29 20% John Tavares 36 12 21 33 21 18 60.5% Morgan Rielly 36 4 25 29 34 13 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 157 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.

The Sharks' 79 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks are 0-10-0 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players