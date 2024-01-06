How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-27-3) -- who've lost 10 in a row -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA to watch as the Maple Leafs and the Sharks hit the ice.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Additional Info
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (125 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|36
|19
|32
|51
|22
|37
|37.5%
|Auston Matthews
|35
|30
|15
|45
|21
|36
|51.7%
|Mitchell Marner
|36
|14
|24
|38
|25
|29
|20%
|John Tavares
|36
|12
|21
|33
|21
|18
|60.5%
|Morgan Rielly
|36
|4
|25
|29
|34
|13
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 157 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks' 79 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sharks are 0-10-0 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|38
|13
|15
|28
|12
|25
|57.4%
|Mikael Granlund
|32
|4
|21
|25
|13
|21
|50%
|William Eklund
|38
|7
|10
|17
|13
|13
|31.4%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|39
|11
|5
|16
|12
|16
|46.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|38
|8
|5
|13
|7
|19
|40.9%
