The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) are big favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) when they hit the road in a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-27-3), who have +240 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- In 21 of 36 matches this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
- In the 28 times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-13 in those games.
- This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 39 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Toronto has been a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.
- San Jose is 4-14 when it is the underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|4-6
|5-5-0
|6.8
|3.50
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|3.50
|3.20
|8
|23.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|0-10-0
|2-6
|4-5-1
|6.4
|1.50
|3.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|0-10-0
|1.50
|3.80
|4
|16.7%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-10
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
