The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) are big favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) when they hit the road in a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-27-3), who have +240 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 21 of 36 matches this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the 28 times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-13 in those games.

This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 39 games in which they've been an underdog.

Toronto has been a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

San Jose is 4-14 when it is the underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.8 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.20 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 0-10-0 2-6 4-5-1 6.4 1.50 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 0-10-0 1.50 3.80 4 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-10 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sharks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.8 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.20 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 0-10-0 2-6 4-5-1 6.4 1.50 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 0-10-0 1.50 3.80 4 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-10 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.