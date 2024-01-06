The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-27-3), who have dropped 10 straight, on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 4-4-2 while putting up 35 goals against 32 goals allowed. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (23.5%).

In the past 10 contests, the Sharks have gone 0-10-0 while scoring just 15 goals against 38 goals given up. On 24 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (16.7%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Saturday's hockey contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-300)

Maple Leafs (-300) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 8-7-15 in overtime matchups on their way to a 19-10-7 overall record.

Toronto is 6-2-6 (18 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Toronto has finished 1-4-2 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Maple Leafs are 17-3-5 in the 25 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 39 points).

In the 17 games when Toronto has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 9-5-3 record (21 points).

In the 19 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 8-5-6 (22 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 10-5-1 to record 21 points.

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks (9-27-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 10 games San Jose has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.

This season the Sharks recorded just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

San Jose has seven points (3-3-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Sharks have scored at least three goals 12 times, earning 13 points from those matchups (6-5-1).

San Jose has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, San Jose has posted a record of 1-1-2 (four points).

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 7th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.03 32nd 22nd 3.28 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 5th 33.1 Shots 25.4 32nd 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 8th 24.55% Power Play % 18.63% 19th 21st 78.7% Penalty Kill % 72.93% 28th

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

