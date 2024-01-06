William Nylander and Tomas Hertl will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors with 51 points. He has scored 19 goals and picked up 32 assists this season.

Auston Matthews has picked up 45 points (1.3 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 15 assists.

Mitchell Marner has scored 14 goals and added 24 assists in 36 games for Toronto.

Martin Jones (6-3-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .930% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

San Jose's Hertl has collected 15 assists and 13 goals in 38 games. That's good for 28 points.

Mikael Granlund has made a big impact for San Jose this season with 25 points (four goals and 21 assists).

This season, William Eklund has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 5-11-1 in 19 games this season, conceding 59 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 522 saves and an .897 save percentage, 47th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 7th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.03 32nd 22nd 3.28 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 5th 33.1 Shots 25.4 32nd 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 8th 24.55% Power Play % 18.63% 19th 21st 78.7% Penalty Kill % 72.93% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.