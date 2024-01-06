The San Jose Sharks (9-27-3) will attempt to halt a 10-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) at home on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-300) Sharks (+240) 6 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 28 times this season, and have finished 15-13 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Maple Leafs have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Toronto's 36 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 21 times.

Sharks Betting Insights

This season the Sharks have won nine of the 39 games, or 23.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

San Jose has a record of 4-14, a 22.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +240 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of victory for the Sharks.

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 39 games this season.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 125 (10th) Goals 79 (32nd) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 157 (32nd) 27 (13th) Power Play Goals 19 (24th) 23 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (31st)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Toronto hit the over in five of its past 10 games.

The Maple Leafs and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.8 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 125 this season.

On defense, the Maple Leafs have conceded 118 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

Their goal differential (+7) ranks them 13th in the NHL.

Sharks Advanced Stats

The Sharks have covered the spread twice while posting a 0-10-0 mark overall during their last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, San Jose has hit the over four times.

The Sharks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Sharks and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 5.6 goals.

The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (79 total goals, 2.0 per game).

The Sharks have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 157 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -78.

