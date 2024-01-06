Maple Leafs vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Jose Sharks (9-27-3) will attempt to halt a 10-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) at home on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 28 times this season, and have finished 15-13 in those games.
- Toronto has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Maple Leafs have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Toronto's 36 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 21 times.
Sharks Betting Insights
- This season the Sharks have won nine of the 39 games, or 23.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- San Jose has a record of 4-14, a 22.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +240 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of victory for the Sharks.
- San Jose has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 39 games this season.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|125 (10th)
|Goals
|79 (32nd)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|157 (32nd)
|27 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (24th)
|23 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (31st)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Toronto hit the over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Maple Leafs and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.8 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 125 this season.
- On defense, the Maple Leafs have conceded 118 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- Their goal differential (+7) ranks them 13th in the NHL.
Sharks Advanced Stats
- The Sharks have covered the spread twice while posting a 0-10-0 mark overall during their last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, San Jose has hit the over four times.
- The Sharks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Sharks and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 5.6 goals.
- The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (79 total goals, 2.0 per game).
- The Sharks have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 157 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -78.
