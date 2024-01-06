Player props can be found for William Nylander and Tomas Hertl, among others, when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (51 total points), having amassed 19 goals and 32 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Jan. 3 0 1 1 8 at Kings Jan. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Auston Matthews has 45 points (1.3 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 15 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Jan. 3 1 0 1 13 at Kings Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 4 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 3

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Mitchell Marner's season total of 38 points has come from 14 goals and 24 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Jan. 3 0 1 1 7 at Kings Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Hertl has totaled 13 goals and 15 assists in 38 games for San Jose, good for 28 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Dec. 31 1 0 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 5

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mikael Granlund has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with four goals and 21 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

