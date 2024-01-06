For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Marc-Edouard Vlasic a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 7-4 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 4-1 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.